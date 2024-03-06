Indore: Camps Organised At Community Level To Combat Congenital Deformity

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In order to spread awareness on congenital deformity at community level, a club-foot camp is being organised every Tuesday beginning this month to celebrate the Congenital Deformity Awareness Month to eliminate birth-related deformities.

The objective of the camp is to make the community aware of early identification, effective and timely treatment of birth defects. Following the same, various activities are being organised at the community level and health institutions in the district. During the camp, awareness sessions regarding deformities related to crooked legs, congenital heart disease, cleft lip, cleft palate and deaf-mute (0 to 5 years) were held.

The camps are collaborated with Anushka Foundation. Training is being provided to the concerned staff at all delivery centres. To generate public awareness at the community level, ASHA workers are being trained to motivate the community about the importance of a balanced diet for adolescent girls.

Read Also Indore: Passing Out Parade For 400 New Constables Held At RAPTC

It further explains the importance of vaccinating women with folic acid tablets after marriage, followed by vaccination for spinal related congenital malformations, crooked legs, congenital heart disease, cleft lip, cleft palate and deaf-mute (0 to 5 years).

Number of children prone to congenital deformity

Type of congenital deformity

Children prone to CD

congenital heart disease

08

neural tube deformity

04

congenital deafness

06

cleft lip and cleft palate

01

crooked legs

02

congenital cataract

01

*the data is according to a study conducted in the year 2005 by the health department

Precaution at early stage

If we identify congenital malformation early, encourage correct health behaviour and provide timely treatment, then these problems can be avoided to a great extent. It is often seen that if a child is delayed in speaking, the parents consider it a normal process and ignore it, which later becomes serious. If the parents notice any abnormality at the time of birth of the child, they must take him to the District Hospital or District Early Intervention Centre (DEIC).