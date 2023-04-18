Indore: CA student booked for cheating, molestation

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A case of molestation and cheating has been registered against a man on the complaint of a girl student studying Chartered Accountancy and doing internship in the same company as the accused who has been taken into custody.

According to Lasudia police station in-charge Santosh Dudhi, a 23-year-old CA student has registered a case against accused Abhishek, a resident of Maharashtra.

According to the victim, the accused had come to her house on Sunday, and tried to take her with him. When she refused to accompany him he threatened her with dire consequences and even threatened the victim's mother. After some time, the accused ran away by locking the house door from the outside.

The victim, a final year student of CA is doing internship from a private company in Indore since December 2022, said the police. Abhishek who was already working there as an intern developed friendship with the girl and came to know that the victim’s sister who also works in a private company is going abroad after some time. In the meantime, the accused managed to take Rs 5.70 lakh from the victim who gave the money to him in good faith.

Abhishek had told that he is originally from Rajasthan but actually his parents run a business in Mumbai.

The victim told the police that the accused used to bring a car on rent but claimed that it was his own car. Along with this, he used to talk about having his own property in Goa and Ahmedabad as well. Whenever she demanded her money back the accused always diverted the conversation.

