Indore: CA Indore Branch Of ICAI Asdjudged Best Branch | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore CA branch of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has been declared the best branch of the country. The city branch of Southern India Chartered Accountants Students Association (SICASA) also received the award of the second best branch of the country.

In the annual function of ICAI held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, ICAI national president CA Aniket Talati and Vice President CA Ranjit Agarwal gave away the award to CA Kemisha Soni, CA Kirti Joshi, CA Anand Jain along with Indore Branch Chairman CA Mausam Rathi, CA Swarnim Gupta, CA Rajat Dhunka, CA Atishya Khasgiwala and CA Amitesh Jain.

Indore Branch Chairman CA Mausam Rathi informed that there are 4 lakh members in 172 branches across the country, out of which Indore CA branch with 6k members has been recognised this year for its sustainable activities, society programmes, programmes for knowledge enhancement organised for its members and students and innovations.

This achievement has been possible due to continuous organisation of promotion, technical support to the institute like suggestions on budget, suggestions on exposure drafts issued from time to time, participation of members, coaching for students studying CA, revision batches, etc.

Indore SICASA Chairman CA Rajat Dhanuka said that this year SICASA has received the second best branch award at the national level. Various programmes organised by SICASA like National Conference, Youth Fest, Industry Visit, Sports, National Level Programme, assistance in providing copies, books, pens, pencils, clothes, food, etc. to the children of weaker sections of the society were conducted, on the basis of which it was selected for the award.