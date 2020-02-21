Indore: C grade for DAVV in PhD

Indore: The students who cracked doctoral entrance test (DET) conducted by Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) continue to remain on tenterhooks though two months have passed after the exam. This is because the A+ grade accredited university could not ascertain the number of vacant PhD seats.

Due to inexplicable delay in declaration of number of vacancies, research advisory committee (RAC) meetings could not be held. The RAC meeting is second stage of two-stage selection process for PhD. Till last exam, the university used to declare number of vacant seats, course-wise, with DET notification.

However, DAVV took everyone by surprise when it released DET -2019 notification without disclosing figures of vacant seats. Students without knowing what course has how many vacancies, applied for DET that was held on December 22. Of nearly 4,400 applicants, 2921 candidates took the exam, results of which were declared a month ago.