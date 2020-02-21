Indore: Aakash Tripathi takes over as IMC administrator

Indore: Kahn river and major roads would be priority of divisional commissioner Aakash Tripathi who took charge as administrator of Indore Municipal Corporation on Thursday as the tenure of elected body got over. This happened after a gap of 26 years when an officer became administrator of IMC. Till 1994, administrators used to run the corporation.

Municipal commissioner Asheesh Singh and other municipal officers were present when Tripathi reached to take the charge at 11 am.