Kashi-Mahakal Express between Varanasi and Indore commences operations today -- here's all you need to know

Madhya Pradesh's first corporate train, the Indore-Varanasi Kashi-Mahakal Express will commence operations from the Indore Railway station on Friday. The train is scheduled to departs from Varanasi at 2.45 pm

The train which had been inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi on February 16 is fully air-conditioned and is slated to operate twice a week.

The fare from Indore to Varanasi is Rs. 2016, including lunch, dinner and high tea, reported The Free Press Journal's Manish Upadhyay.

However, similar to the other two Tejas Express trains, the Kashi Mahakal Express too will follow a dynamic fare structure.

The new train will connect three places -- Jyotirlinga-Omkareshwar (near Indore in Madhya Pradesh), Mahakaleshwar (Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh) and Kashi Vishwanath (Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh).

The train will operate thrice a week between Varanasi and Indore, once via Prayagraj (Allahabad) and twice via Lucknow. It will cover a total distance of 1,131 km between Varanasi and Indore via Lucknow and a distance of 1,102 km between Varanasi and Indore via Prayagraj (Allahabad) in approximately 19 hours.