Indore: Business And Tax Consultants Demand Revised Returns In GST

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The prominent business and tax consultants associations of the city as well as the state were united in demanding provision of filing of revised returns in GST.

They stated that it is their right as the same kind of provision is made in other tax regimes including income tax and previously VAT and central excise and service tax system.

On the call of MP Tax Law Bar Association (MPTLBA) and Commercial Tax Practitioners Association (CTPA), the leading business and tax organisations of the city and the State held a meeting on the demand of revised returns at Maheshwari Bhawan on Saturday.

Ahilya Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Malwa Chamber of Commerce, Tiles and Sanitary Association, Iron Traders Association, National Association of GST Professionals, Madhya Pradesh Tax Law Bar Association and Commercial Tax Practitioners Association were present at the meeting.

All the participants said in one voice that facility of filing revised returns is the right of 1.40 crore registered taxpayers and more than 60 lakh tax professionals of business and law practitioners of the country, and they have also been deprived of their rights as per the principles of natural justice. They are being deprived of even presenting their side.

The representatives of tax organizations and business organizations present meeting were AK Lakhotia, president-MPTLBA, Ameet Dave deputy president-NATP, Devendra Jain president-CTPA, Sunil Jain, Ramesh Khandelwal president-Ahilya Chambers of Commerce and Ajitsingh Narang president of Malwa Chamber of Commerce.

Adv Pradeep Kanthed files petition in Supreme Court

Tax practitioner and Supreme Court lawyer Pradeep Kanthed has filed a petition before the double bench in the Supreme Court seeking facility of filing revised returns in GST. The court has accepted the petition and served notices to the finance ministry, CBIC and GST Council respectively. The next hearing of the case is on November 8.

