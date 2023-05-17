Indore: Bus fined Rs 10,000 for carrying passengers with temporary permit

representative pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A bus carrying passengers between Indore and Bhopal was fined Rs 10,000 by the traffic police on Tuesday when they found that the bus was running on a temporary permit issued for wedding functions\picnics.

A team of ACP (traffic) Sunil Sharma and traffic subedar Kazim Hussain Rizvi was deployed at Musakhedi Square. The officers were checking the papers of buses. They stopped the bus of New Royal Star Travels and found that the bus was running on a temporary permit issued for wedding functions/picnics, but they were passengers from Bhopal to Indore.

The officers found that the driver and the bus owner were violating the permit norms so a fine of Rs 10,000 was collected from the bus driver on the spot. The driver was also warned to follow the traffic rules.

Indore-Pune bus fined

In a similar incident, traffic subedar Kazim had stopped a bus being run between Indore and Pune a couple of days ago. The bus was being run without permit, so a fine of Rs 10,000 was collected from the driver.

