Indore: Bus Crushes Man To Death

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 24-year-old man was killed and his friend was injured after a speeding bus hit the motorcycle they were riding in the Vijay Nagar police station area late on Wednesday. The accident occurred near Meghdoot Garden around 12 am when he was returning home after finishing work. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Anil Dhurve, a resident of Barda village and was staying on rent in Khajrana area. He was a labourer and was returning home with Lokesh when a bus rammed from behind into his motorcycle near Meghdoot Garden and ran over him killing him on the spot. The police initiated an investigation into the case to know the circumstances under which the incident occurred and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased.

In another incident, a 48-year-old man was killed after a speeding truck hit his bicycle in the Hira Nagar police station area on Wednesday. The accident occurred near Bapat Square when he was returning home. The truck driver fled from the scene after leaving the truck. The deceased was identified as Rajesh Makwana, a resident of Bajrang Nagar. He was a labourer. The police began a probe into the case and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased.