 Indore: After One Year Of Results, Interviews Of ADPO Exam To Be Held From Mar 4
Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, February 02, 2024, 06:16 AM IST
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After declaration of results about a year ago, Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) announced dates of interviews for candidates selected in the Assistant District Public Prosecutor (ADPP) examination.

The interview process is going to unfold between March 4 and April 4. Candidates gearing up for interviews can begin to download application forms from February 20, as announced by the MPPSC.

The commission, acknowledging the year-long anticipation, has shared detailed instructions and information on the official portal to guide candidates through the interview process.

The ADPP recruitments in the state have been rather dormant since 2015. However, in 2021, the MPPSC issued an advertisement for the ADPP exam, which took place on December 22, 2022. The results were subsequently announced on January 4, 2023, revealing a meticulous selection process with a specific 87:13 ratio due to tangle over OBC reservation.

For the first time in several years, the ADPP recruitment process has entered the interview stage. The MPPSC has released detailed guidelines for candidates participating in the interview, emphasising the importance of arriving at the commission's office well in advance.

In another key development, the commission has rescheduled the Main Forest Service Examination 2023, pushing the examination date from February 25 to June 30. The adjustments in the examination programme have been communicated through an official order from the commission.

