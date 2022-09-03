Indore: Bumper soybean crop is very likely this year

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A bumper soybean crop is likely this year as so far the condition of the crop is very satisfactory. If all goes well, there will be a bumper harvest of the soybean crop this year. This view was expressed by the Soybean Processors’ Association (SOPA) here on Saturday. Two teams of SOPA officials had conducted an extensive field survey of the soybean crop between August 16 and August 31. The teams covered 5,787 kilometres in the states of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, visited soybean fields and interacted with a large number of farmers. Based on this survey, a crop health and area report has been prepared.

The areas taken in this report are according to the government norms. SOPA’s own area estimation through satellite imagery is under process and the report will be available in the third week of September. This year’s soybean crop all over India is satisfactory. The vegetative growth is excellent and most crops are in the flowering and pod formation stage. Soybean fields are mostly weed-free and there is no significant attack of insects or diseases.

Due to excessive and continuous rain in some districts of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, waterlogging was witnessed in the low-lying areas, causing yellowing of leaves. Besides, there may be some damage to the crops and also yield loss in these areas.

Yellow mosaic is not a major concern in any state. If the weather remains favourable in September, there is no sudden, or significant, variation in temperature and no continuous rain at the pod filling stage or during harvest time, a good soybean crop can be expected to be reaped this year.

Statewise Area under Soybean Cultivation

(According to figures of the SOPA Survey report) |

