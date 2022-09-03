Indore: Vishesh Jupiter Hospital launches Paediatric Rehabilitation Centre

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Vishesh Jupiter Hospital launched a Paediatric Rehabilitation Centre on Saturday. This unit is the first intervention centre for children with developmental, cognitive, behavioral and physical issues. It offers services that include physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy and special education for children up to 15 years of age. The evidence-based therapy aims at improving the quality of everyday life for children with developmental delays and special needs.

This unit will benefit children with developmental disorders, cerebral palsy, genetic disorders, Down syndrome, muscular dystrophies, head injury, erbs palsy, scoliosis, club foot, torticollis and pre- and post-botox, as well as surgical rehab, autism, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), dyspraxia and learning disabilities.

Dr Sanjay Bhalerao, Consultant Paediatric Intensivist, said, “There are multiple reasons behind the growing number of development issues seen in children nowadays. Due to the pandemic, children have lost their precious time of social, educational, physical and emotional growth and learning. We see a lot of issues, such as attention disorder, low vestibular strength, hyperactivity, anxiety and also some cases of neuro-cognitive delays.”

“At Vishesh Jupiter, we’re a team of highly trained paediatric therapists dedicated to helping these children in achieving complex and inter-disciplinary skills (such as thinking, knowing, remembering, judging and problem-solving) while having fun,” said Dr Aditi Neema, consultant paediatrics rehabilitation, Vishesh Jupiter Hospital.

Its physical therapy unit provides neuro-development model-based function-oriented physical therapy which is tailor made for each child independently according to their needs. With a combination of state-of-the-art modern equipment, highly trained physical therapists and robotic therapy, Vishesh is providing the finest therapy services in the whole of central India. Helping children build better self-esteem, confidence and independence in all the things they do, Jupiter helps a child to be a child and go beyond their limits.