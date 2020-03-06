Indore: Bullion trader’s employee, 3 others arrested for faking robbery

Indore: The Crime Branch has arrested four persons, including an employee of a Gwalior based bullion trader for scripting a fake robbery in which he was one of the victims. Police have recovered Rs 63 lakhs from the accused, and the hunt is on for the remaining two accused.

DIG Ruchi Vardhan Mishra said that bullion trader from Gwalior Rajendra Gupta had approached Malharganj police station on Monday with the complaint that he had given Rs 4 lakh to his employee Hemant Shrivastav and Satyendra Yadav and sent them Indore for purchasing jewellery in Sarafa Bazaar in Indore. The complaint said that the employees were staying in a flat in Gajanand Tower, Gorakund area, and were robbed of the money by three men in the parking lot of the building. A case under Section 392 of the IPC was registered after police received the complaint.

During the investigation, the crime branch team examined footage from more than 50 CCTVs in and around the reported crime scene and also questioned Gupta’s employees Hemant and Satyendra Yadav as they did not find the story of the robbery convincing. During questioning, Hemant broke down and confessed that he had faked the robbery. He also told the police that the money involved was not Rs 4 lakhs, as mentioned by the complainant, but Rs 81 lakhs.

Hemant told the police that he was employed at Rajendra Gupta and his brother Narendra Gupta’s shop for a long time. He came to the city to buy jewellery with Rs 81 lakh. After seeing such a huge amount, he and his brother Prahalad Shrivastav prepared a plan for the fake robbery. Prahlad was facing financial difficulties and he needed money.

As per the plan, Prahlad along with his relative Satyendra Kulshreshta of Gwalior, Trilok Singh, Sheru alias Mama alias Ramprasad Kushwah and Rohit alias Raja Kushwah robbed Hemant and his coworker Satyendra Yadav in Indore.

The crime branch arrested Hemant Shrivastav, his brother Prahlad, Satyendra and Trilok in connection with the robbery. A sum of Rs 44 lakh was recovered from Prahlad, Rs 9.5 lakh from Satyendra and Rs 9.5 lakh recovered from Trilok. Two other accused Sheru and Rohit are on the run.