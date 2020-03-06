Indore: Youth commits suicide in rented home, was searching for a job after engineering

Indore: A 28-year-old youth committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling at his rented accommodation in Bhanwarkuan area on Wednesday. No suicide note was found at the spot, so the reason for his suicide is still unclear.

Investigating officer SI Surendra Sharma said that the deceased was identified as Abhishek Piplod, a resident Manawar town in Dhar district. He was staying in a rented room with his friend also from Dhar for the past two years.

Police said that Abhishek and his roommate Raju had gone to Manawar a few days ago. On Tuesday, he came back while his friend Raju was in Manawar.