Indore: Youth commits suicide in rented home, was searching for a job after engineering

Indore: A 28-year-old youth committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling at his rented accommodation in Bhanwarkuan area on Wednesday. No suicide note was found at the spot, so the reason for his suicide is still unclear.
Investigating officer SI Surendra Sharma said that the deceased was identified as Abhishek Piplod, a resident Manawar town in Dhar district. He was staying in a rented room with his friend also from Dhar for the past two years.
Police said that Abhishek and his roommate Raju had gone to Manawar a few days ago. On Tuesday, he came back while his friend Raju was in Manawar.
The incident was discovered on Wednesday when he didn’t open the door. The house owner knocked the door repeatedly but there was no response from inside. After that, he informed the police and his room partner.
Police broke open the door and found him hanging. His family members were informed about the incident.
Abhishek had completed his BE and was searching for a job.
His father is a teacher in Manawar. The family members of Abhishek were also unaware of any of his problems. Police believed that he took such an extreme step over a love affair. Police are taking statements of the family members and the room partner. His family was given his body after the autopsy.
