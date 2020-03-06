Indore: 21st IIFA Award to be organised on March 27-29, hosted by Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh

Chief Secretary of Madhya Pradesh Government SR Mohanty said, "We are thankful to IIFA and Salman Khan that they accepted the request of CM Kamal Nath for organising IIFA in the state. This will not only improve the financial condition of the state but also increase tourism in the state."

IMC Commissioner inspected IIFA venue and routes

Meanwhile, Indore Municipal Corporation commissioner Asheesh Singh inspected the VIP road and other routes to be used for commuting film stars and VIP guests of IIFA with traffic police officials and IMC officials on Thursday. Commissioner Singh also inspected the venue of IIFA, the Daly College.

Singh also inspected the VVIP and other parking places, including parking outside the Daly College, PWD Ground, White Church and other places.

He instructed for painting and cleaning the walls along the road near the venue place, including BRTS of AB Road, buildings at Ring Road and other roads. He also gave orders to repair the roads.

The nominations of various awards are as followed

Best film Nominees

Article 15

Gully Boy

Kabir Singh

Kesari

Uri: The Surgical Strike

Best Actor in leading role (Female)

Actor Film

Taapsee Pannu Badla

Kareena Kapoor Khan Good newwz

Alia Bhatt Gully Boy

Vidya Balan Mission Mangal

Priyanka Chopra The sky is pink

Best Actor in leading role (Male)

Actor Film

Ayushmann Khurrana Article 15

Ranveer Singh Gully Boy

Shahid Kapoor Kabir Singh

Hrithik Roshan Super 30

Vicky Kaushal Uri: the surgical strike

Best Director

Actor Film

Anubhav Sinha Article 15

Sujoy Ghosh Badla

Zoya Akhtar Gully Boy

Sandeep Reddy Kabir Singh

Aditya Dhar Uri: the surgical strike