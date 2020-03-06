Indore: 21st IIFA Award to be organised on March 27-29, hosted by Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh

Indore: The 21st International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards which are planned to be organised on March 27 - March 29 at Daly College School’s ground will be hosted by Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Manish Paul and Sunil Grover, said officials in an official press note on Thursday.
Officials added that Shah Rukh Khan, Hritik Roshan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Katrina Kaif are going to perform in the award function.
Also the tickets of the award function are now available online and can be book at BookMyShow website and application, official said.
Chief Secretary of Madhya Pradesh Government SR Mohanty said, "We are thankful to IIFA and Salman Khan that they accepted the request of CM Kamal Nath for organising IIFA in the state. This will not only improve the financial condition of the state but also increase tourism in the state."
IMC Commissioner inspected IIFA venue and routes
Meanwhile, Indore Municipal Corporation commissioner Asheesh Singh inspected the VIP road and other routes to be used for commuting film stars and VIP guests of IIFA with traffic police officials and IMC officials on Thursday. Commissioner Singh also inspected the venue of IIFA, the Daly College.
Singh also inspected the VVIP and other parking places, including parking outside the Daly College, PWD Ground, White Church and other places.
He instructed for painting and cleaning the walls along the road near the venue place, including BRTS of AB Road, buildings at Ring Road and other roads. He also gave orders to repair the roads.
The nominations of various awards are as followed
Best film Nominees
Article 15
Gully Boy
Kabir Singh
Kesari
Uri: The Surgical Strike
Best Actor in leading role (Female)
Actor Film
Taapsee Pannu Badla
Kareena Kapoor Khan Good newwz
Alia Bhatt Gully Boy
Vidya Balan Mission Mangal
Priyanka Chopra The sky is pink
Best Actor in leading role (Male)
Actor Film
Ayushmann Khurrana Article 15
Ranveer Singh Gully Boy
Shahid Kapoor Kabir Singh
Hrithik Roshan Super 30
Vicky Kaushal Uri: the surgical strike
Best Director
Actor Film
Anubhav Sinha Article 15
Sujoy Ghosh Badla
Zoya Akhtar Gully Boy
Sandeep Reddy Kabir Singh
Aditya Dhar Uri: the surgical strike
