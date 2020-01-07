Indore: Nehru Stadium explored as IIFA awards function venue

Indore: The district administration is exploring venue to organise the International Indian Film Academy Award (IIFA) function in the city. Nehru Stadium and Labh Mandapam are being explored as possible venues.

The prestigious IIFA awards ceremony is being held in the state for the first time. This will be the second time that the award ceremony is being held in India. Earlier, it was held in Mumbai. Preparations for the function are already underway. Divisional commissioner Akash Tripathi reviewed the preparations at a meeting held at his office on Tuesday. At the meeting, the organisers of the programme were instructed to visit Nehru Stadium and other venues like Labh Mandapam.

As per tentative plan, the award function will be held from March 19-21. The first day function will be organised in Bhopal under the name - IIFA Storm. The second and third day programme will be held in the city. There will be musical events on the second day and prizes will be distributed in different categories on the third day. The function will be made final by chief minister Kamal Nath soon. Additional collector Dinesh Jain, Superintendent of Police Suraj Verma, and representatives of Wizcraft Company were present in the meeting held on Tuesday.