Indore: BSSS provides online study material, more than 350 videos based on the syllabus of UG and PG uploaded on the website

BHOPAL: Teaching has shifted to the online mode due to the Covid-19 pandemic and students are increasingly using YouTube to access video lectures on their subjects. In view of this, the Bhopal School of Social Science (BSSS) has started recording video lectures on the content matter of each subject in its own studio during the lockdown last year. Every faculty member gets a chance to record their lectures according to a fixed timetable.
Keeping in mind the current pandemic situation, more than 350 videos based on the humanities, science, computer applications and management syllabi of undergraduate and postgraduate classes have been uploaded on the website of the BSSS. Students from other colleges can also avail the benefit of the videos.
E-Content in-charge Tanuja Khan said that from our side, we have prepared e- content covering the entire syllabus fixed by Barkatullah University and have tried to improve the quality and presentation too.
According to the video producer Yogesh Pandey and video editor Sandeep, these videos were made ready by recording and editing throughout the year.
Before uploading on the website, the subject matter is checked so that the right content can reach the students. Complete syllabus is in the E-Content of the school. This exercise is proving helpful to many students of different colleges besides the students of the school, Pandey said.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)