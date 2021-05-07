Indore: BSSS provides online study material, more than 350 videos based on the syllabus of UG and PG uploaded on the website

BHOPAL: Teaching has shifted to the online mode due to the Covid-19 pandemic and students are increasingly using YouTube to access video lectures on their subjects. In view of this, the Bhopal School of Social Science (BSSS) has started recording video lectures on the content matter of each subject in its own studio during the lockdown last year. Every faculty member gets a chance to record their lectures according to a fixed timetable.

Keeping in mind the current pandemic situation, more than 350 videos based on the humanities, science, computer applications and management syllabi of undergraduate and postgraduate classes have been uploaded on the website of the BSSS. Students from other colleges can also avail the benefit of the videos.