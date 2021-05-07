Indore: Insurance companies told to be prompt, policyholders must not suffer, says Collector Manish Singh

Indore: In order to facilitate policy holders, district administration has instructed health insurance companies that no consumer should be harassed while seeking payment of claims. The process of cashless payment and other policies should be expedited. If the payment is not
made on time and the policy holder is harassed or feels left out, an FIR will be lodged against the officials of the insurance companies.
Collector Manish Singh said necessary guidelines have been given to the officials of insurance and health insurance companies on Friday. They have been instructed that they should take care that no corona patient or family is disturbed. Cashless payments at private hospitals should be resolved immediately and these should be hassle-free.
The Collector instructed that consumers must not made to run from pillar to post in the process. The procedure should start as soon as patients are admitted. If a complaint is received, strict action will be taken. The online process should be improved. Instant resolution should be done online. Online approval should be issued in two hours. An FIR will also be registered for negligence. Employees looking after insurance cases at private hospitals have also been instructed to pay special attention. The cases should be resolved promptly with better coordination with the patient and their family members and insurance companies.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)