Indore: Insurance companies told to be prompt, policyholders must not suffer, says Collector Manish Singh

Indore: In order to facilitate policy holders, district administration has instructed health insurance companies that no consumer should be harassed while seeking payment of claims. The process of cashless payment and other policies should be expedited. If the payment is not

made on time and the policy holder is harassed or feels left out, an FIR will be lodged against the officials of the insurance companies.

Collector Manish Singh said necessary guidelines have been given to the officials of insurance and health insurance companies on Friday. They have been instructed that they should take care that no corona patient or family is disturbed. Cashless payments at private hospitals should be resolved immediately and these should be hassle-free.