Madhya Pradesh connect: International food company partners with High Commission to provide Covid supplies

“We have seen the severe impact this pandemic has had on people and communities across the world, and it is a heartbreaking situation as it now sweeps through India," A Shekhar, Executive Director at the Olam Group and CEO of Olam Food Ingredients, said in a press release.

"At Olam, we are utilising our international supply chains and a network of partners to help provide timely supplies and relief at scale. It is heartening to see the strong groundswell of support from public and private sector organisations across the world, uniting to support India through this very difficult time.

"We will continue to support relief efforts while ensuring we keep our staff, partners and operations on the ground safe. As it has been said, no one is safe until everyone is safe,” he said.

Separately, Olam has also launched a company-wide donation drive to raise funds for COVID-19 relief efforts in India. These funds collected through contributions from employees will be directed fully towards COVID-19 relief programmes at the local, state or federal level in India.

Meanwhile, permanent residents in Singapore Prantik Mazumdar and Dipti Kamath have raised SGD 204,960 (USD 1,53,828) as of Thursday through crowd funding platform Milaap.