Indore: BSNL steps in with indigenous 4G services

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): BSNL will provide fully indigenous 4G services at the PBD Conference. It has made special arrangements around the Brilliant Convention Centre, the venue of the meet.

THE PREPARATIONS

MP Shankar Lalwani, BSNL general manager, Sanjeev Singhal, and the telecom advisory committee senior member, Ramswaroop Mundda, inspected the preparatory works at the venue. Two 4G towers are being installed, one in the premises of the BCC and the other in the hall. The telecom department has ferried these towers from other sites on instruction of the Union Communication Minister, Ashwini Vaishnav. Installation of these towers will be over by Friday, after which, for the first time in the country, fully indigenous 4G will be operational at the conference venue. MP Lalwani informed that after talking to Union minister Vaishnav, he has requested him to make a demonstration of the 4G and 5G technology of the BSNL at the venue.

LOGISTICS

Meanwhile, Singhal said the department has provided 1,000 Mbps bandwidth to make the hall Wifi-enabled. Along with this, two lease lines of 100 Mbps speed are also being installed. He said some DoT senior officials are expected to present a demo to the NRIs at the conference venue.

