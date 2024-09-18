Indore BRTS To Be Car-Free Zone On September 22 | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore, the cleanest city in India, is set to observe No-Car Day on September 22 for the second consecutive year as part of a larger effort to protect the environment. Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav announced that this year, the city’s Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) corridor will be turned into a car-free zone for the day, with the aim of reducing traffic congestion and minimising environmental damage. ‘To ensure success, a public awareness campaign will be held at key square three days in advance, where citizens will be encouraged to leave their cars at home,’ he told reporters.

The mayor highlighted that approximately 4.15 lakh cars and nearly 4k taxis operate daily in Indore, contributing significantly to the city's environmental footprint. Reflecting on the success of last year's No-Car Day, Mayor Bhargav noted that around 80k litres of fuel were saved in a single day, with 12 per cent fewer cars on roads. The city also recorded an 18 per cent improvement in the Air Quality Index (AQI) and a 5.52 per cent reduction in sulphur dioxide emissions. This year, the city expects to achieve better results by promoting public transportation alternatives such as bicycles, e-rickshaws, city buses and MyByk and i-Bus services.

To bolster participation, street plays, musical performances and other activities will be organised to raise environmental awareness. The Mayor urged citizens to take part in this campaign and contribute to reducing the city's carbon footprint, even if for just one day. ‘Through one day of No-Car Day, we can collectively reduce the damage being caused to our environment. Let’s embrace public transport and eco-friendly alternatives on September 22,’ appealed Mayor Bhargav.

Karbala Maidan to be used for city’s ‘pragati’, says Mayor

Three days after the district court here has declared that 6.7 acres of Karbala Maidan in Indore city is not a Waqf property but belongs to the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC), Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav said that the civic body has won a ‘historic legal battle’ that was going on since 1979.

‘The court's decision confirms that Karbala Maidan belongs to the IMC, fortifying our efforts to reclaim valuable public lands. Karbala Maidan will be used for pragati (advancement) of Indore,’ Bhargav said hinting that the ground may be named as Pragati Maidan. He also announced plans to file a caveat in the High Court to prevent any future legal challenges to the ruling.