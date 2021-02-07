INDORE: Brown sugar worth Rs 4 lakh seized from a man from Shajapur district, accused arrested

Indore: A man from Shajapur was arrested with brown sugar worth Rs 4 lakh in Khajrana area on Saturday night. He was waiting for someone to deliver the drugs when he was arrested by the police. The accused is being questioned about the person whom he was trying to deliver the consignment.

Khajrana police station in charge Dinesh Verma said that acting on a tip-off, a team from the police station reached at a place near Rangoon Garden and managed to arrest the accused named Imtiyaz, a resident of Shajapur district. In all, 20 grams of brown sugar was recovered from the accused. He didn’t reveal the name of the person whom he was trying to deliver the drugs so far. Police said seized brown sugar is worth Rs 4 lakh.

The police are also trying to know about the person who provided drugs to him. The accused was booked under Aection 8/21 of NDPS Act and he is being questioned further.