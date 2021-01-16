2.25 kg brown sugar seized in Burhanpur

Burhanpur: Lalbagh police arrested four persons in connection with drug trafficking case on Saturday and recovered 2.25 kg of brown sugar from their possession. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against the accused. The police also discovered involvement of the accused with some Mumbai-based traffickers.

SP Rahul Kumar Lodha said the accused were arrested along with the contraband worth Rs 1 crore on Patonda Road. The arrested accused have been identified as Mohammad Balil, Sohail Cottonwala, Mohammad Imran and Wasim. The police are investigating who is behind the drug trade in Burhanpur.