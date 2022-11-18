Indore: Brought to police station, girl refuses to press charges against partner

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth from the minority community was caught by a group of Bajrang Dal activists on Thursday at Meghdooth Garden under Vijay Nagar Police Station for allegedly doing obscene acts with a girl. The two are reportedly in a live-in relationship for the last four years.

The Vijay Nagar Police Station incharge Ravindra Singh Gurjar said that the activists brought the girl and youth with them but the girl did not make any statement against the youth thus no case was registered in the matter.

According to information, the girl lives in Khajrana area and boy lives near Sindhi Colony.

Bajrang Dal coordinator Tannu Sharma said that the youth and girl met on social media. The boy is from Indore and the girl is from Uttar Pradesh. “The boy when asked whether he would marry the girl said that they will mutually think about it in future,” said Sharma.

