MP: Street shows advocating child rights to be held across Indore by DAVV students

The street shows will be held on November 19 and 20 | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Students of journalism and management department, from Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) will organise street shows in the city on November 19 and 20. The program is being organised under the joint aegis of UNICEF and the Ministry of Women and Child Development (WCD) to spread awareness regarding child rights.

The street show will include plays and acts by university students. It will be held at 10 different popular places of Indore in a span of 2 days. The DAVV students have divided themselves into two teams; the school of journalism and mass communication, and the students of management studies for the smooth conduct of the program.

The motive of the students is to spread awareness regarding issues of child labour ,child sexual harassment, lack of education, child trafficking, discrimination against female child, and neglect of children in families.

SJMC director Sonali Nargunde said that the show will be conducted on Saturday and Sunday at 10 different places.

November 19 venues include Indore railway station, Satya Sai square, Indore Press Club, Gandhi Hall. On November 20 street shows will be held at Rajwada, Chappan, Khajrana, Meghdoot, Sarvate bus stand.