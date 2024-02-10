 Indore: Bridge To Come Up On Saraswati River At Harsiddhi
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Bridge To Come Up On Saraswati River At Harsiddhi

Indore: Bridge To Come Up On Saraswati River At Harsiddhi

A beautiful bridge for pedestrians and a stop dam will also be built in the future.

Anand ShivreUpdated: Saturday, February 10, 2024, 04:21 AM IST
article-image
Indore: Bridge To Come Up On Saraswati River At Harsiddhi | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To attract visitors and provide an alternate way to reach Harsiddhi Smart Park developed by Indore Smart City Development Limited, a bridge is being built from Moti Tabela side. The bridge is being built completely with metal and iron and would be ready in the coming days. A beautiful bridge for pedestrians and a stop dam will also be built in the future.

Smart City spends around Rs 4 crore on this project. The bridge will be 40 to 50 metres long and 5 metres wide. A stop dam about two metre high will be built below it. Beautiful lights and fountains will be installed around the bridge and at the stop dam.

Construction of the bridge will provide additional access to the garden. With these development works, a garden and pleasant place will be developed in the central area of the city. After completing the development work, there is a plan to run boat ride in Harsiddhi area of Saraswati River, officials said.

The boat will run in about 400 metres between Harsiddhi Bridge and stop dam. The design, lighting, waterfall and fountains of the composite bridge will be the centre of attraction. For the convenience of people, a parking facility will also be made on the outer end of the bridge.

Read Also
Indore: Retired Army Man Points Out Pistol At Guard Over Parking Dispute At IMC
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Youths Harda Survivors Donate Blood To Patients, Distribute Food, Blankets

Bhopal: Youths Harda Survivors Donate Blood To Patients, Distribute Food, Blankets

Indore: WhatsApp Helpline No. For Food Adulteration Complaints Released 

Indore: WhatsApp Helpline No. For Food Adulteration Complaints Released 

MPPSC Unlikely To Extend PSC-2023; Candidates Threaten Indefinite Strike

MPPSC Unlikely To Extend PSC-2023; Candidates Threaten Indefinite Strike

Madhya Pradesh: Tehsildar Who Slaps Farmer Suspended In Khetia

Madhya Pradesh: Tehsildar Who Slaps Farmer Suspended In Khetia

Madhya Pradesh: Aastha Yatra Commences to Safeguard Faith Centers and Promote Awareness

Madhya Pradesh: Aastha Yatra Commences to Safeguard Faith Centers and Promote Awareness