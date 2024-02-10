Indore: Bridge To Come Up On Saraswati River At Harsiddhi | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To attract visitors and provide an alternate way to reach Harsiddhi Smart Park developed by Indore Smart City Development Limited, a bridge is being built from Moti Tabela side. The bridge is being built completely with metal and iron and would be ready in the coming days. A beautiful bridge for pedestrians and a stop dam will also be built in the future.

Smart City spends around Rs 4 crore on this project. The bridge will be 40 to 50 metres long and 5 metres wide. A stop dam about two metre high will be built below it. Beautiful lights and fountains will be installed around the bridge and at the stop dam.

Construction of the bridge will provide additional access to the garden. With these development works, a garden and pleasant place will be developed in the central area of the city. After completing the development work, there is a plan to run boat ride in Harsiddhi area of Saraswati River, officials said.

The boat will run in about 400 metres between Harsiddhi Bridge and stop dam. The design, lighting, waterfall and fountains of the composite bridge will be the centre of attraction. For the convenience of people, a parking facility will also be made on the outer end of the bridge.