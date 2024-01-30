Indore: Brawl At Lasudia Pub, 1 Held

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two groups clashed at Cocktail and Dreams pub in Scheme No. 78 under Lasudia police jurisdiction late on Sunday. It is said that a youth took out a gun in the pub. However, the police denied the same and said that force was sent there and a person was detained. The cops have taken action under prohibitory sections of the IPC. Clubs and bars, staying open beyond the prescribed time limit, have led to such incidents. However, the excise department does not have information regarding this.

It is said that the pub was open even after prescribed time. Following a dispute, a youth took out a gun and security personnel at the pub pacified the group. Police also reached there and a person was detained.

No excise department officer was there at the time of incident. It is said that they were on a mass casual leave. ‘The incident has not come to my cognisance. If pubs operate beyond their stipulated time limit, we will take action against the owner upon receiving information about the same.’ Excise commissioner Manish Khare said.

MITHYA beomes ‘SATYA’

A day before the incident, a similar act occurred at Mithya pub in Vijay Nagar police station area late on Saturday. Some youths created a ruckus and controversy began due to misbehaviour with a girl during a dance party. Vijay Nagar police reached the spot upon receiving information. After two days of the incident, Vijay Nagar Police registered a case against unidentified people and police are examining CCTV footages to identify them.