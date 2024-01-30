Bhopal: Man Who Forced Minor Into Flesh Trade Held After 8 Yrs

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The city crime branch police on Monday arrested a man from Goa who forced her into flesh trade, officials said.

The crime branch officials said accused Aakash Jaiswal operated a hotel in Goa. Eight years ago, the girl’s father in Jabalpur had filed a missing person complaint with Government Railway Police (GRP) in Jabalpur, stating that a woman based in Bhopal named Sakshi Sharma had lured his daughter into taking up modelling profession, after which she went missing.

The crime branch arrested Sakshi Sharma who told officials that she had recorded obscene videos of girl and threatened her to circulate online. The minor girl became afraid. Taking advantage of her fear, Sharma took her to Goa and handed him over to a hotel owner Aakash Jaiswal. Jaiswal forced her into flesh trade at several hotels in Goa. She was forced to travel to Delhi, Mysuru and other places too for the purpose.

The crime branch team had been on the lookout for Jaiswal who changed his location frequently to evade police arrest. The crime branch team recently conducted recce in North and South Goa and arrested Aakash Jaiswal on Monday. He is being brought to Bhopal, where he will be produced before the court. He was booked under Sections 363, 366(A), 376(2), 372, 373, 506, 323, 294, 342, 34 of IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.