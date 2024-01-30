Indore: Boy Succumbs To Burn Injuries

Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An 11-year-old boy succumbed to burn injuries after a struggle of around 11 days at a hospital which he received after being electrocuted in Tejaji Nagar police station area late on Sunday. The incident occurred at Machli Farm on Khandwa Road on January 17 when two children were going home after cutting wooden sticks from a tree. They were holding the wet wooden sticks which came in contact with a high-tension line. They got electrocuted and were taken to hospital. One of them died during treatment around 12 am on Sunday. The police are investigating the case to know the circumstances under which the incident occurred.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Jayesh Chauhan, a resident of Machli Farm. Jayesh’s uncle Ranjeet said that the high tension line was at a low height which caused the incident. He alleged that he informed the electric department about the height of the power line but no action was taken. The other kid named Mayur Batham was injured in the incident and was admitted to hospital. The police initiated a probe into the case and conducted a post-mortem of the deceased.

Toddler dies under mysterious circumstances

A three-year-old boy died under mysterious circumstances at a children's orphanage in Lasudia police station area on Sunday. His health deteriorated and was taken to hospital where he was declared brought dead.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Vinayak. He was staying in Sanjeevani Orphanage at Mahalaxmi Nagar. Vinayak had come to the orphanage around four months ago from Dhar. The police initiated a probe into the case and conducted a post-mortem of the deceased.