Bhopal: Woman Among 5 Get Life Imprisonment For Murder

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal District and Sessions Court on Monday sentenced five persons to life imprisonment in a murder case on Monday. The accused are Yogesh Giri, Ashish Giri, Jogesh Giri, Manju Malviya, Rocky Goswami for killing Mukesh Malviya, resident of Deeksha Nagar in Bagmugalia. The murder took place on March 21, 2019, on Holi festival. Additional Sessions Judge Vinay Kumar Bharadwaj passed the order.

According to report, 32-year-old Mukesh Malviya, resident of Deeksha Nagar, Bagmugalia, was a painter. Dinesh Malviya and Kishan Malviya lived in Mohammad Sharif's house opposite his house. Kishan's wife Manju Malviya threw water outside the room. This led to a dispute between Dinesh and Manju regarding this matter. Manju abused Dinesh. This led to confrontation between Manju and Dinesh's wife Lakshmi.

People intervened and pacified the situation. After some time, Manju called her nephew Ashish Giri. Ashish along with his friends Jagesh Giri and Rocky Giri came to convince Dinesh.

Meanwhile, Rocky told about the incident to his elder brother Yogesh. Yogesh along with his friends Deepak Vaidya and Hemraj reached Deeksha Nagar in a Scorpio car.

As soon as the accused arrived, they along with Manju started beating Mukesh as he intervened in the matter. Accused Yogesh attacked Mukesh with a knife. Mukesh was taken to a private hospital from where he was referred to Hamidia hospital. Doctors declared him brought dead on arrival. Police registered a case of murder against Manju Malviya, Ashish Giri, Yogesh Giri, Jogesh Giri, Rocky Goswami.