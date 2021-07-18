Indore: Boy & girl ran away together; their parents stand divided

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The parents of the minor boy and girl who fled together and were rescued from Kota on Saturday after five days are now openly ranged against each other. While the girl's father is saying that the 17-year-old boy forcibly took his 13-year-old daughter with him, the boy's father said that the girl went with his son willingly.

WHAT THE BOY'S FATHER IS SAYING

Talking to Free Press, the boy's father said that on the day of the incident, his son had bunked his coaching class and had booked an Ola. When he received the message of the booking in his mobile, he called up his son and scolded him for bunking his coaching and they had an argument.

"Afraid of facing my anger, he called his mother to intervene on his behalf, which she refused. Then he called the girl and told her that he was going out of town for a few days and asked if she would accompany him, and the girl willingly agreed," the boy's father said.

However, he admitted that his son had erred in taking the girl with him, and added that he was willing to face the legal consequences.

GIRL TOLD HER BROTHER THAT SHE WAS 'FINE'

The boy's father said that they have an audio clip in which the girl is talking to her brother and saying, " “Bhaiya, I am fine and he (the boy) is taking my good care of me. He (the boy) himself did not eat but he managed a meal for me.”

LEFT THE CITY WITH ONLY Rs 200

According to boy’s father when the two left the city they had only Rs 200 between them, so they went till Dewas. In Dewas they sold the girl's phone for Rs 2,500 and to remain untraceable, they broke the SIM cards.

WHAT GIRL'S FATHER IS SAYING

He further said, “The boy called my daughter out of our house saying that he wants to talk to her and then he asked her to sit in an autorickshaw which the boy hired and brought to our house”

“He took her to bus stand and told her to sit in the bus going to Dewas. My daughter told him that our parents will worry about us but the boy did not listen to her and took her with him. He sold my daughter’s phone and threw away her SIM card so that she could not contact us. He took my daughter to Jaipur where he sold his laptop and told her of going to Kasoli,” her father said.

BOY FORCED OUR DAUGHTER TO GET MONEY FROM US

“The boy forced my daughter to ask for money from us when they ran out of money. Meanwhile, police kept eye on them and located them” the girl’s father said.