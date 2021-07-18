Indore: Army aspirants revive ancient Hanuman temple in Rajendra Nagar

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Joining the armed forces is not a profession; it is a way of life and an essential duty for every citizen. To ensure that every trainee becomes a responsible citizen, Sanjay Mahajan, 40-year-old retired armyman, lead a group of youngsters for social service.

The group cleaned an ancient Hanuman temple in Rajendra Nagar on weekend. The temple is now open for devotees and is becoming a place of worship again.

Due to lack of cleaning and maintenance, the temple had become a stale memory of a monument.

Mahajan joined the Indian Army at the age of 18 and served for 22 years.

He motivated underprivileged students to serve the country and talked about their duty. Inspired by him, more than 150 students are now fulfilling their social responsibility and also attending physical training classes every morning.

The training sessions are conducted for free early morning from 5:30 am to 8 am every day in front of Regional Park. Out of 150, over 65 students are female and hope to become an inspiration for their siblings and future generations.