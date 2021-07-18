Indore: Brigadier Akashdeep Bhanot takes charge as group commander of NCC group headquarters

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Brigadier Akashdeep Bhanot assumed the command of NCC group headquarters in Indore on Saturday. He has become the group commander of Indore NCC group headquarters under Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Directorate, which looks after the training of NCC cadets spread over 19 districts in western Madhya Pradesh.

The group imparts training to approximately 17,000 cadets from 65 colleges and 161 schools located in rural and urban areas under its army and Air Force NCC units.

Brig Bhanot, a 5th generation soldier, is an alumnus of National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla. The officer has been Assistant Adjutant at NDA and an instructor of Indian Military Training Team, Bhutan. A Defence Services Staff College graduate, he commanded an armoured regiment and President's Bodyguard at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

As a Brigadier, he commanded an armoured brigade. He is also a qualified interviewing officer for Service Selection Board and a paratrooper.