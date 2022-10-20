Indore: BMT unit to be shifted to SSH by next month

MP Shankar Lalwani and divisional commissioner Pawan Sharma inspect the work of shifting |

Indore(Madhya Pradesh): With the aim of speeding up bone marrow transplant in patients who need it, the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College administration has been shifting the bone marrow transplant unit to Super Speciality Hospital.

Member of Parliament Shankar Lalwani and divisional commissioner Pawan Sharma inspected the facility on Thursday and directed the officials to complete the work as early as possible and to start the unit by November 14.

BMT unit head Dr Preeti Malpani said, “As the BMT unit has been shifted from MY Hospital to Super Speciality Hospital, the number of beds will be increased from 5 to 10 so that we can perform more procedures.” She added that, by increasing the number of beds, the number of procedures would be increased and more patients would be treated.

The spread of Covid-19 had slowed down the pace of Bone Marrow Transplant as only 55 BMT transplants were performed in the past four years. Now, as the pandemic disease is on the wane, the department is trying to speed up the BMT process and planning to perform at least 50 BMTs in the hospital.

The success rate of BMT at the government facility is 85 per cent.

Officials added that there was a big gap between the demand for, and availability of, BMT in the state as at least 500 BMTs were required in the state every year but not even half of it could be performed.