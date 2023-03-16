Indore: Blood banks’ staff trained on advancement in blood transfusion

Indore(Madhya Pradesh): Department of Transfusion Medicine, MGM Medical College has organised a three-day workshop for the staff and contractual employees deployed at the blood banks across the state. The workshop is being organised under the Blood Cell of National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh.

The inauguration session of the programme was held at Super Speciality Hospital on Wednesday in which a large number of staff and employees from blood banks participated to learn about the updates and advancements in the field and undertook hands-on training on segregating components from the blood.

The attendees were also informed about quality management and given practical training on quality management of blood and its components on the first day.

The first session was addressed by Prof Meenu Bajpai and Dr Hansmukh Joshi from New Delhi, Dr Sharad Thoda, retired Dean of MGM Medical College and HoD of Transfusion Medicine Department Dr Ashok Yadav.

The concluding session would be addressed by Dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit, Dr AD Bhatnagar, Dr Sumit Shukla, Dr PS Thakur, and others.