Indore: You will get power bills on Whatsapp from next week

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company will start sending a copy of electricity bills on WhatsApp next week. For this, the confirmation has been done on the mobile numbers of 33 lakh consumers so far.

The electricity company will first send a welcome message, followed by a copy of the electricity bills on WhatsApp.

West Discom managing director Amit Tomar said that the preparation for the new and state-of-the-art facility has been completed.

“The bills will start being received on WhatsApp from this month itself. WhatsApp has been technically integrated with the NGB system of electricity bills. As soon as the bill is generated, after some time the coloured bill will appear on the mobile phones of the consumer,” he said.

Tomar said that the chatbot facility will also be available on WhatsApp. Apart from the latest bill of the current reading, a passbook of the old bill, payment made in the electricity account and subsidy received in two last years will also be available.

Apart from this, the facility will also be available to register a complaint of a power outage on WhatsApp. Initially, bills will be given, and after a few days, other facilities will also be made available to electricity consumers on WhatsApp.