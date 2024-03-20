Indore: Blood Administered To Victim Was Taken From Patient In TB Hospital | File Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The accused arrested for administering a ‘contagious blood’ injection to a woman have made a shocking revelation. They allegedly informed the police that the blood which was administered to the woman was taken from a patient in the TB Hospital in the city who later died, an officer said on Tuesday. A woman, who is employed at the hospital, had stolen the blood from the sample and had given it to the accused. Three more people including a woman were also arrested by the police in connection with the same.

ACP (Sarafa) Hemant Chouhan said that four accused including prime accused Kishore Kori were arrested for administering an injection to a woman, who was on her way home in the Sarafa area. The woman had lodged a complaint with the police that she is employed at an office in the Bartan Bazar and was on her way home from the office when a person dropped something ahead of her scooter and another youth administered an injection on her waist a few days ago when she stopped.

She doubted a person named Kishore and the police arrested him and his friend Sanjay. They allegedly confessed their crime and informed the police that they had given money to two youths to administer the injection. Earlier, they had informed the police that they had arranged the blood from a beggar.

In sustained questioning, the accused informed the police that they had arranged the blood from a woman, who worked in a TB hospital. Later, the police detained the woman named Sangeeta, who informed the police that the blood sample was taken from a person, who later died, and she had stolen the sample two months ago. She had given the blood to the accused and her husband Lokesh was also involved in the conspiracy. So the police arrested Sangeeta, her husband Lokesh and Shailendra too.

ACP Chouhan further said that the blood stolen was taken from the sample collected from a person admitted to the TB Hospital who died later but it is still not clear whether the blood was of a TB patient or not. Further investigation is on to know the same and a search is on for other people involved in the conspiracy of the crime. The complainant woman’s condition is better. She did not complain of any illness or weakness after she received the jab from the accused.