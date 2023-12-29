Indore: Blasts Lead To Connfiscated Of 41 Cylinders | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After the incident of LPG cylinder blasts in Khandwa, the city administration has came on alert mode and conducted drives on Thursday in which 41 cylinders were confiscated from three shops in Kumawatpura area in Juni Indore.

Assistant supply officer IPS Sengar said that information was received that in Kumawarpura area, illegal trade and refilling of LPG cylinders is going on in the area from a very long time. A team from the department raided at a place and found that there are three shops in the area which are being operated in the name of a grocery shop.

Officials said that the shopkeepers cleverly made a shop in front of their house and they stored several cylinders at the back side of their house. At these shops they were operating a refilling station of LPG cylinders in which they were refilling cylinders of customers and charging them high prices.

The source of LPG which is being used by these shopkeepers is domestic cylinders which are being given to people having domestic connection. Assistant supply officer Sengar said that there are many shopkeepers who are doing such illegal activities. The team will take more action in the area in the near future.

The teams from Food and Civil Supplies went into action mode after the blast occurred in Khandwa in which many people received injuries. The team also stopped people who were visiting at the place for refilling and informed people to not practice such illegal activities which could risk theirs and others’ life.