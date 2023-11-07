 Indore: BJP Works For Daughters’ Future, Congress Makes Them Cry, Says Mendola
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: BJP Works For Daughters’ Future, Congress Makes Them Cry, Says Mendola

Indore: BJP Works For Daughters’ Future, Congress Makes Them Cry, Says Mendola

BJP and Congress candidates of Indore-2 constituency intensify their election campaigning. They are organising public meetings and door-to-door campaigns to reach out to the voters.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 07, 2023, 12:30 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ramesh Mendola, BJP candidate and sitting MLA from Indore-4, campaigned in ward no. 18 of the constituency on Monday. He started his campaign by offering prayers to Lord Mahadev in Bhavani Nagar. People gave a grand welcome to him and showered flowers on him. Several women of the area stood in a long queue to welcome him, seeing the love and affection, Mendola said, I am grateful to all of you who came in such large numbers to bless me.

While targeting the Congress government he said that it is believed in our country that doing Kanyadaan is the biggest virtue. But when the Congress government came to the state, it stopped the Kanyadaan scheme. Kamal Nath government had committed the sin of stopping Kanyadaan of thousands of daughters, and he asked mothers and sisters to punish Congress for its sins in this election. We have to bring a smile of happiness on the face of every daughter of the state, hence a BJP government has to be formed, he said adding many public welfare schemes started by the BJP government were stopped by the Congress government.

Bring Cong govt and get rid of BJP's misgovernance: Choukse

Chintamani Choukse ‘Chintu’, Congress candidate from Indore-2, campaigned in ward no. 32 and scheme no. 78 of the constituency on Monday. He started his campaign by visiting the Panchmukhi temple at Raghunandanvan in Ward 32. Later, he went door-to-door and took blessings of the people. The people complained to him that the road had been dug for laying water lines in localities.

Choukse assured them to resolve the problems and targeted councillor Rajendra Rathore of the ward and said that Rathore holds the public works department in the IMC. Despite this, the condition of the roads in the ward is very poor. Choukse said that the incumbent MLA has not brought development to your area in so many years, bring Congress government once, give me a chance to end hooliganism. He also promised to usher in development work in the constituency.

Read Also
Indore: FSOs Carry Out Drive To Check Adulteration
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Physically Challenged People Motivate People To Vote

Indore: Physically Challenged People Motivate People To Vote

Countries Of The World Will Follow India In Future: Goyal

Countries Of The World Will Follow India In Future: Goyal

Indore: Bus Conductor Hangs Self

Indore: Bus Conductor Hangs Self

Indore: Timely Police Action Saves Man From Drowning

Indore: Timely Police Action Saves Man From Drowning

City Advocate Vinay Saraf Is Now MP High Court Justice

City Advocate Vinay Saraf Is Now MP High Court Justice