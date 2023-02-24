Indore: BJP workers protest against Kamal Nath over ‘Madira Pradesh’ remark

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): BJP city workers staged a demonstration against former chief minister and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath over his ‘Madira Pradesh’ remark.

A large number of workers holding placards reading ‘Kamal Nath Murdabad’ gathered near the Mahatma Gandhi statue at Regal Square and staged a demonstration.

“Nath has described Madhya Pradesh as ‘Madira Pradesh’, thus hurting the sentiments of eight crore citizens of the state. This state has a unique identity for its culture and is an island of peace and prosperity,” BJP city president Gourav Ranadive said.

“This is the same Madhya Pradesh where mother Narmada flows, where Jyotirlingas like Mahakaleshwar and Omkareshwar exist, where events like Pravasi Bharatiya Sammelan, Global Investor Summit and meetings of G20 group countries are being organised in different cities of the state, where a city (Indore) is recognised as the cleanest city in the country. It is a state that has its own culture and special identity, not only in the country but also abroad. Nath should realise his mistake and apologise in public,” Ranadive said.

Speaking on his home turf Chhindwara on Wednesday, Nath had said, "When we say we are from MP, we are told we are from ‘Madira Pradesh’. This is the full form of MP now. Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised Acche din (good days) and Chouhan is trying to achieve it by bringing liquor prices down."

BJP state spokesperson Narendra Saluja and senior leaders including Gopikrishna Nema, Sudhir Kolhe, Sandeep Dubey, Niranjan Singh Chauhan and others participated in the demonstration.