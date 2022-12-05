e-Paper Get App
Indore: BJP state president Sharma hits out against Bharat Jodo Yatra

“The Congress had made tall claims regarding the Bharat Jodo Yatra, but it tarnished the state’s image due to slogans,” Sharma said

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, December 05, 2022, 03:24 AM IST
article-image
Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Indore | FP
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): BJP’s state president Vishnu Dutt Sharma on Sunday criticised the Congress party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra and again reiterated that ‘Pakistan zindabad’ slogans were shouted during the yatra.

“The Congress had made tall claims regarding the Bharat Jodo Yatra, but it tarnished the state’s image due to slogans,” Sharma said. He said, “An actor like Swara Bhaskar, who is ashamed of being called a Hindu, participated in the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh. Supporters of JNU’s Tukde Tukde gang walked along with Rahul Gandhi in the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh.”

He claimed that Kamal Nath had admitted that ‘Pakistan zindabad’ slogans were shouted during the yatra. The slogans were broadcast live by the Congress Twitter handle but were removed.

“Kamal Nath, Rahul Gandhi and Digvijaya Singh will have to answer to the people of Madhya Pradesh. They should apologise to the 8.5 crore people of the state,” said Sharma.

article-image

