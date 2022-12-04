Indore: Elderly man duped of Rs 90K on pretext of Covid booster dose

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An elderly man was duped of Rs 90,000 by a conman who contacted him on the pretext of providing him with a booster dose of Covid-19 in the Lasudia area, police said on Saturday.

Lasudia police station in-charge Santosh Kumar Dudhi said that Satish Kumar Chopra, a resident of Shalimar Township, lodged a complaint that he had received a call from a person who posed himself as an officer.

The conman informed him that his booster dose was pending and that he could register for the same. The conman told him to transfer Rs 5 on the link sent to the complainant. The complainant transferred Rs 5 using his bank account, after which he received a message that Rs 90,000 had been debited from his bank account. He again tried to contact the accused, but his phone was switched off. Later, he complained to the police.

TI Dudhi said that a case was registered against an unidentified person under section 420 of the IPC, and investigation is on to identify the accused based on his mobile number.