Indore & Bhopal Shine In EducationWorld India School Rankings 2024-25, Topping State & National Charts

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore takes away the credit of being home to the best centre-run government school in the state, and Bhopal marks its presence as home to the best state-run government school of the state-run. These are findings from the 18th consecutive annual EducationWorld India School Rankings (EWISR) 2024-25, several schools from Madhya Pradesh have made significant achievements on both national and state levels.

Best government schools of MP

Leading the pack among Government Schools in the country, Model Hr Sec School in TT Nagar, Bhopal, which holds the prestigious rank of #19 in India and is recognized as the top school in the state. From Indore, Army Public School in Mhow, Indore, was ranked #39 nationally and securing the #1 position in the state among central government schools.

Meanwhile, the Army Public School in Bhopal is ranked #40 in India and #2 in the state, while the Army Public School No. 1 in Jabalpur holds the #59 spot nationally and #3 in Madhya Pradesh. The Army Public School in Gwalior completes the list with a national rank of #62 and #4 in the state.

Additionally, the Sainik School in Rewa stands out as the top government boarding school in Madhya Pradesh, holding the national ranking of #35. This showcases the exceptional quality of education and the dedicated efforts towards academic excellence in the region.

Emeralds & DC get India #1 rank

The survey rates and ranks the country’s Top 4,000 schools in 4 main and 23 sub-categories -- Day: Co-ed, Boys and Girls, Day-cum-boarding; Boarding: Co-ed, Girls and Boys; International: Day, Day-cum-boarding and fully Residential. It also rates and ranks India’s best Government Day and Boarding schools, as well as Special Needs and Philanthropy Schools.

The Emerald Heights International School, Indore (1+) jointly with SAI International School, Bhubaneswar (Day-cum-boarding) was ranked India’s #1 Day Schools To create a level playing field for newly promoted schools, Vintage Legacy schools (90 years and above vintage) have been separately ranked in each sub-category, wherein Daly College from Indore is ranked first in the country.

MP holds strong presence in co-ed day cum boarding schools

Bhopal and Indore hold a significant place as education hubs and the strong presence of school in top 50 co-ed day-cum-boarding schools of India reflects the same. Leading this success is The Emerald Heights International School, ranked 1st in India and state.

The Sanskaar Valley School, Bhopal, ranks second in the state and country. DPS, Rau, ranked 3rd in the state and 26th nationally. Shri Ram Centennial School and Medi-Caps International School are ranked 5th and 6th in the state and 35th and 48th nationally, respectively.