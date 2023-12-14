 Indore: Bharat Tex 2024 Roadshow Organised
Indore: Bharat Tex 2024 Roadshow Organised

The event was organised to inform all the stakeholders and industry representatives about the Bharat Tex 2024.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, December 14, 2023, 02:09 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A roadshow on Bharat Tex 2024 was organised by Texprocil as the lead council and supported by The Madhya Pradesh Textile Mills Association (MPTA) and Handloom Export Promotion Council (HEPC) and with the support of Central Ministry of Textiles at Hotel Marriot on Wednesday.

The event was organised to inform all the stakeholders and industry representatives about the Bharat Tex 2024. Bharat Tex 2024 will be held from February 26 to 29 in New Delhi.

The dignitaries in the roadshow included Rajeev Saxena, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, and Navneet Mohan Kothari, Managing Director, MP Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC) Ltd.

The programme was coordinated by the regional office of the Textile Commissioner and started with traditional lamp lighting by the dignitaries. Siddhartha Rajagopal, Executive Director, Texprocil said that Bharat Tex 2024 is envisaged to be a global mega textile event, with exhibitors and buyers from over 40 countries, featuring the exhibition showcasing the entire textile value change encompassing apparel, home furnishing, floor covering, fibres, yarn, fabrics carpets, silk textiles base handicraft and technical textile etc.

Saxena urged the textile industry to give suggestions to realise the 5F Vision of Prime Minister – Farm to Fibre to Factory to Fashion to Foreign and contribute significantly to make India a developed country by 2047.

Kothari highlighted Madhya Pradesh’s rich textile tradition of Chanderi and Maheshwari saree weaving and Bagh print coupled with abundance of raw materials and availability of all segments of the textile value chain right from ginning to garmenting.

