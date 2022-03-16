Indore: Bengali Square Flyover may open to public before rains

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After safely avoiding all sorts of legal tangles and objections made on the design and drawing of the Bengali Square Flyover, the structure of the flyover is now developed and it is expected that it will be open to the public before monsoon this year. The final slab placement work of the flyover is in process and, now, other minor development work is pending.

Project-in-charge and executive engineer (PWD) Grijesh Sharma said work on the flyover was going on simultaneously and a major portion of the work has been completed. “We’ll, probably, complete the work by May this year and it’ll be set to open for the public by then. We’ve completed the slab placement work and the PWD is very near to the finish line of the work,” he said.

The next thing which will be done on the flyover will be load testing in which the PWD will test the flyover by putting loads at every point of the flyover to ensure that it is strong enough to bear the weight of heavy vehicles, said PWD officials.

PWD officials said that only the post-structural development work remained and would need one and a half months or more to complete. Other work, such as colouring of the railings and walls of the flyover, road levelling, development of water outlets, plantation and streetlight installation, is pending. “We’ll complete the flyover by May before monsoon strikes the city,” said officials.

Walking area for people below flyover

The PWD officials said the area below the flyover would be beautified so that people could have a pleasant stretch to walk on. Sharma said the beautification work of the area below the flyover was going on.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 11:38 PM IST