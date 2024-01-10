Indore: Bengali Food Fest ‘Mukhorochok’ From Tomorrow | Sayantan Sarkar

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bengali Club, Indore, will organise a colourful three-day Bengali Food Festival ‘Mukhorochok’ from Friday. The fest aims to bring more than 35 Bengali veg and non-veg dishes under one roof. The event will be held from Friday at the Bengali School and Club premises in Navlakha, Indore.

Giving the information, Festival Convenor Diwakar Chakraborty and President Chandan Biswas said that there will be more than 35 stalls of veg and non-veg delicious and flavourful dishes in the festival, which mainly include Fish Chop, Fish Cutlet, Mochar Chop, Chicken Thali and Mutton, etc. Further, people will be able to enjoy Pabda fish, Rui fish.

Along with this, there will also be beautiful stalls of sweets like Roshogolla, Rajbhog, Sandesh, Lachha, Mishti Doi, Puli Peethay, Nalengur, Patishapta and Danadar. Secretaries Shubhendu Nandi and Samik Maiti said that the price of dishes in the festival has been kept from Rs 30 to Rs 300.

Co-ordinators Ashok Adhikari and Arindam Sen said that the food festival will be from 11 am to 10 pm. Entry is free for all. The festival will begin from January 12 at 6 pm. Further, 7 pm onwards, Mumbai artiste Amrabha Banerjee will showcase musical performances of Bengali and Hindi songs. Lucky draw will open on the last day, which will have attractive prizes.