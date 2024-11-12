 Indore Becomes No. 1 Again In Eat Right Challenge Phase III; Official Announcement Delayed
Indore Becomes No. 1 Again In Eat Right Challenge Phase III; Official Announcement Delayed

Indore had previously held the top rank in Phase I but slipped to 23rd in Phase II. Now, the officials claimed that data reportedly show the city has reclaimed its No. 1 position

Tarun Tiwari
Updated: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, 08:49 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore reclaimed its top position in the Eat Right Challenge Phase III, but the delay in official announcement has vanished the excitement of the same.

According to official sources, Indore achieved a perfect 200 out of 200 points in the given tasks and even exceeded several targets set by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), including establishing three Bhog Palaces against the target of two, nine Eat Right Campuses against the target of five, and seven Eat Right Schools against five. Indore had previously held the top rank in Phase I but slipped to 23rd in Phase II.

Tarun Tiwari

Nine Eat Right campuses  

City FSOs had prepared nine new Eat Right Campuses in Phase-III in place of the required five campuses, not leaving any stone unturned to reclaim the top position. “We have completed the certifications of nine hygiene campuses, including MY Hospital OPD canteen, CHL Hospital, Kokilaben Hospital, Central Jail, and District Jail. For the competition, we required five campuses but we have over-achieved our target to ensure a better position,” FSO Avashesh Agrawal said.

Tarun Tiwari

Chhappan and Sarafa keep up the spirit

Once bitten, twice shy. City FSOs banked on the street food hub at Chhappan Dukan and the night market in Sarafa. Officials had bet on the street food hub at Meghdoot Garden in the previous Eat Right Challenge but tasted failure as it was rejected by the FSSAI for not being registered with the civic body.

We are working for Phase Vi, expecting results soon

“We have not received the official results of Phase III of Eat Right Challenge but expect to get it soon. However, we have started working for Phase IV which was started in April, 2024. We have already achieved the targets of the same in many categories.” Manish Swami Senior Food Safety Officer, Indore

