 World Pneumonia Day: Viral Infections Leading Cause Of Pneumonia In Children Under Three In Indore
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreWorld Pneumonia Day: Viral Infections Leading Cause Of Pneumonia In Children Under Three In Indore

World Pneumonia Day: Viral Infections Leading Cause Of Pneumonia In Children Under Three In Indore

While bacteria and fungi also cause pneumonia, bacterial pneumonia is more common in older, school-aged children.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, 08:39 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Pneumonia remains a serious respiratory disease, especially for children under three years of age, where viral infections account for 90% of cases. While bacteria and fungi also cause pneumonia, bacterial pneumonia is more common in older, school-aged children.

Hospitalisation isn’t always required; in many cases, children recover with home treatment under medical supervision. On the eve of World Pneumonia Day, city experts said that pollution has become a significant factor in the rising pneumonia cases, with patient numbers increasing yearly.

Read Also
Indore's Air Connectivity With Kolkata To Get Stronger With 2 New Flights From Dec
article-image

Data from Government Chacha Nehru Hospital shows a steady rise, with 506 pneumonia cases in 2022 escalating to 728 by 2024. Experts note that poor air quality directly impacts respiratory health and is especially dangerous for young children.

Dr Preeti Malpani, superintendent at Chacha Nehru Hospital, emphasised the importance of prevention as pneumonia remains one of the most infectious diseases among children and is a significant cause of mortality in children under five. “Vaccinations, such as the pneumococcal and influenza vaccines, are critical for children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems,” She said stressing good hygiene practices, including regular handwashing, avoiding pollution, and wearing masks in areas with poor air quality. For households with sick members, isolating them from young children can further reduce infection risks.

FPJ Shorts
Pakistan May Withdraw From Champions Trophy 2025 If ICC Strips Them Of Hosting Right Claims Report
Pakistan May Withdraw From Champions Trophy 2025 If ICC Strips Them Of Hosting Right Claims Report
Mumbai: 52-Year-Old Kanpur Doctor Arrested For Trespassing By Posing As Journalist At BJP Manifesto Event In BKC
Mumbai: 52-Year-Old Kanpur Doctor Arrested For Trespassing By Posing As Journalist At BJP Manifesto Event In BKC
Megan Fox Announces Pregnancy With Fiancé Machine Gun Kelly After Miscarriage: 'Nothing Is Ever Really Lost'
Megan Fox Announces Pregnancy With Fiancé Machine Gun Kelly After Miscarriage: 'Nothing Is Ever Really Lost'
US President-Elect Donald Trump Selects Florida Rep Mike Waltz As National Security Adviser: Sources
US President-Elect Donald Trump Selects Florida Rep Mike Waltz As National Security Adviser: Sources

Symptoms of Pneumonia

* High fever and chills

* Cough

* Difficulty in breathing

* Chest pain

* Fatigue and weakness

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore Becomes No. 1 Again In Eat Right Challenge Phase III; Official Announcement Delayed

Indore Becomes No. 1 Again In Eat Right Challenge Phase III; Official Announcement Delayed

World Pneumonia Day: Viral Infections Leading Cause Of Pneumonia In Children Under Three In Indore

World Pneumonia Day: Viral Infections Leading Cause Of Pneumonia In Children Under Three In Indore

Indore Property Broker Kills Self In Office; No Suicide Note Found, Reason Unknown

Indore Property Broker Kills Self In Office; No Suicide Note Found, Reason Unknown

Indore's Air Connectivity With Kolkata To Get Stronger With 2 New Flights From Dec

Indore's Air Connectivity With Kolkata To Get Stronger With 2 New Flights From Dec

Indore DAVV Launches Pilot Project For Sending Online Question Papers For Supply Exams

Indore DAVV Launches Pilot Project For Sending Online Question Papers For Supply Exams