World Pneumonia Day: Viral Infections Leading Cause Of Pneumonia In Children Under Three In Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Pneumonia remains a serious respiratory disease, especially for children under three years of age, where viral infections account for 90% of cases. While bacteria and fungi also cause pneumonia, bacterial pneumonia is more common in older, school-aged children.

Hospitalisation isn’t always required; in many cases, children recover with home treatment under medical supervision. On the eve of World Pneumonia Day, city experts said that pollution has become a significant factor in the rising pneumonia cases, with patient numbers increasing yearly.

Data from Government Chacha Nehru Hospital shows a steady rise, with 506 pneumonia cases in 2022 escalating to 728 by 2024. Experts note that poor air quality directly impacts respiratory health and is especially dangerous for young children.

Dr Preeti Malpani, superintendent at Chacha Nehru Hospital, emphasised the importance of prevention as pneumonia remains one of the most infectious diseases among children and is a significant cause of mortality in children under five. “Vaccinations, such as the pneumococcal and influenza vaccines, are critical for children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems,” She said stressing good hygiene practices, including regular handwashing, avoiding pollution, and wearing masks in areas with poor air quality. For households with sick members, isolating them from young children can further reduce infection risks.

Symptoms of Pneumonia

* High fever and chills

* Cough

* Difficulty in breathing

* Chest pain

* Fatigue and weakness