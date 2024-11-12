Indore's Air Connectivity With Kolkata To Get Stronger With 2 New Flights From Dec

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Visiting West Bengal is going to be much easier as the city is set to get two direct flights to Kolkata from next month. These flights are being launched by IndiGo and Air India Express from December 10 and 15. With this, the total number of flights to Kolkata will rise to three. Both the flights will be operated under the Winter Schedule of flights operation.

IndiGo airline is going to start direct flight from the city to Kolkata on December 10. The airline has also released the schedule of the flight on its website and started tickets booking as well. This will be IndiGo’s second flight to Kolkata.

The current flight departs from the city at 8.25 pm and lands at Kolkata airport at 10.25 pm. The new flight 6E-6379 will depart from Kolkata at 6.55 am and will reach Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport at 9.20 am.

In return, the flight 6E-6378 will depart from the city airport at 10 am and will reach Kolkata at 12.10 pm. Maiden flight of Air India Express to Kolkata Air India Express, a Tata Group company, is going to start its maiden direct flight to Kolkata from the city on December 15. Currently, Air India Express is operating flights from the city to Sharjah, Delhi and Bengaluru. Ticket booking for the Indore-Kolkata flight has also been started. As per the schedule released by the airline on its website, flight IX-2643 will depart from Kolkata at 6.30 pm. It will land here at 8.40 pm.

Flight IX-2644 will depart from here at 9.10 pm. It will reach Kolkata at 11.20 pm. TK Jose, managing director of Jose Travels, said owing to the business connection between Indore and Kolkata and tourism purposes, the airlines are paying attention on starting flights to Kolkata.