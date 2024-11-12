Indore DAVV Launches Pilot Project For Sending Online Question Papers For Supply Exams

File Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a move aimed at checking question paper leaks, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has launched a pilot project to send online question papers for the undergraduate supplementary exams starting Tuesday. The university will implement the new system for second and third-year exams, initially rolling it out across nine selected centres in Indore. As part of the pilot project, question papers will be delivered to exam centres only 15 minutes before the start of the exams.

However, centres will not be able to access the papers immediately; they will be required to enter three separate passwords before downloading them. Two of these passwords will be provided to the examination controller and one to the centre head, all of which are generated as one-time passwords (OTPs) through a secure system.

This added layer of security is designed to prevent paper leaks and unauthorised access. The new system, a collaboration between MP Online and TCS, is supported by specially developed software that ensures secure delivery and downloads of exam papers. “The software allows centres to print over 200 copies of the paper if necessary,” explained Dr Ashesh Tiwari, Controller of Examinations at DAVV.

End of paper delivery logistics

Currently, question papers for exams are delivered to centres 24 hours in advance for city centres, and 48 hours in advance for outlying areas. The envelopes contain papers for three subjects and once delivered, the papers are stored at nearby police stations for security purposes.

This process incurs significant transportation expenses and raises concerns about the potential for paper leaks. With the new online delivery system, DAVV aims to streamline the process, reduce logistical costs and enhance exam security. “By sending the papers online, we eliminate the need for physical transportation and ensure that the exam papers remain secure until the moment they are needed,” Tiwari said.

Pilot implementation and training

The pilot project is currently running for the supplementary exams of second and third-year students enrolled in BA, BCom, and BSc programmes. The pilot will take place over three days at nine centres across Indore, including institutions such as GACC, New GDC, and Khalsa College. Before the system went live, the university conducted a mock trial on Sunday to test the software and the process of downloading the papers. Additionally, a three-day training session was held for staff at the selected centres, where they were instructed on the process of downloading and printing the papers securely.

Future plans If the pilot project proves successful, the system will be expanded for use in the university's main examinations, scheduled for next year. Tiwari confirmed that the university plans to implement the system across all exam centres to further reduce costs and improve efficiency. “We are confident that this new system will not only make the process more secure but also more cost-effective,” Tiwari said. “We will closely monitor the pilot and make adjustments as necessary before rolling it out on a larger scale," he added.